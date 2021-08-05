Pillion riding banned in Sindh on Muharram 8 to 10

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The Sindh government on Thursday imposed a ban on pillion riding on Muharram 8, 9 and 10 to avoid any untoward incident and maintain law and order condition in the province.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home department, the ban has been imposed on pillion riding in Karachi division from 8th to 10th Muharram-ul-haram, 1443 A.H (2021).