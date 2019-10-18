Pillion riding banned in Sukkur on Chehlumof Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Friday said that the Sindh government has decided to impose a ban on pillion riding including Sukkur division on the occasion of chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Friday said that the Sindh government has decided to impose a ban on pillion riding including Sukkur division on the occasion of chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

The ban would be imposed to ensure security during the chehlum on October 20, he added.

The authorities have made similar safety plans for chehlum to make sure people observe the day without any terror threat.