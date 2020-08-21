UrduPoint.com
Pillion Riding Banned On 9th & 10th Of Muharram-Ul-Haram

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 02:00 PM

Pillion riding banned on 9th & 10th of Muharram-Ul-Haram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Additional Chief Secretary of Interior Punjab has banned pillion riding to avoid any untoward incident and to maintain law in the district like across the province on ninth and tenth of Moharram through a notification received here Friday.

It was imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The ban, however, would not be applicable to women, children under the age of 12, senior citizens, journalists, law enforcement personnel in uniform as well as employees of essential services, it added.

