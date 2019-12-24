Pillion riding banned on eve of Christmas festival

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The district administration of Peshawar has banned pillion riding and display of weapons in the city to avoid any untoward incident during the Christmas festival.

A notification issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar says that pillion riding and display of weapons have been banned under section 144 to keep situation in order in the metropolis during the Christmas festivals and anti-polio campaign.

It said the order shall come into force forthwith and shall remain enforced for 30 days unless modifies or withdrawn.

The district administration also asked the police to take strict action against violators under the relevant laws.