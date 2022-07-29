Pillion riding banned to maintain peace in Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration on Friday banned pillion riding during the first ten days of Holy Muharam-ul-Haram.

According to the notification issued by the DC office, the ban has been imposed as part of the contingency plan to maintain peace during Muharram.

It also says that display, brandishing of arms and lethal weapons had been banned.

The contingency plan suggested and sought banning pillion riding during the first 8 days. The plan reveals that there would be a complete ban on motorcycle riding on 9th and 10th day of the holy month.

Earlier , the district police officer Captain Najmul Hasnain held meetings with the senior officials including the sector Commanders of the department for the peaceful observance of Muharam-ul-Haram.

Javed Awan Additional SP investigation SP investigation Shabeer Hussain,SP FRP Nisar Khan Marwat, SP CTD, DSP Headquarter Asghar Ali Shah and the sector commanders and relevant staff attended the meeting .

The DPO urged strict vigilance via CCTV cameras around the imambargahs and mosques as well as patrolling on the exit and entry points of the city and on routes of the mounting' processions.

Meanwhile, the contingents of Pak army also conducted flag-march ahead of Muharam in the city and its adjoining areas to ensure foolproof security.