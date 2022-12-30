UrduPoint.com

Pillion Riding In ICT Banned On New Year's Eve

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2022 | 09:50 PM

The District Administration Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has imposed section 144 for the use of motorcycle pillion riding on new year's eve in the federal capital.

According to a notification issued here, the Additional District Magistrate ICT under Section 144 of CrPC prohibited the use of motorcycles for pillion riding from December 31, 6:00 p.

m. to January 1, 2:00 a.m. in ICT.

The notification future said that certain pillion riders may resort to violence and disrupt the peace and tranquility on the year's eve in the federal capital.

