Pillion riding prohibited on Ashura

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) has prohibited pillion riding in the district on 9th and 10th of Muharram

City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman said here on Saturday that the ban on pillion riding was imposed to ensure security on 9th and 10th Muharram.

However, females, children less than 12 years of age and media persons bearing official card as well as CNIC will be exempted from this order.

Entry of all types of vehicles will also be prohibited at Kotwali Road, Circular Road, Railway Road, Corporation Road, Imam Bargha, 8 bazaars around Clock Tower Chowk, Eidgah Raod to Kotwali Chowk, Zila Council to Katchery Bazaar Chowk, Nishat Cinema Mor to Narwala Chowk and Jhal Chowk to Saleemi Chowk on 10th Muharram (Tuesday), he added.