Pillion riding to be banned in Khairpur from Muhurram 01: DC

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sindhu Thursday imposed a ban on pillion riding in Khairpur from 1st Muharram-ul-Haram to ensure security and avoid any untoward incident.

The DC said that women, children, law enforcement officials and journalists have been exempted from the ban on pillion riding.

He said that permits to carry weapons during Muharram have also been canceled and police have been strictly directed to ensure its implementation.

The DC further said there would be complete ban in the district on pillion riding till Muharram 11.