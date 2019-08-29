UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pillion Riding To Be Banned In Khairpur From Muhurram 01: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 05:47 PM

Pillion riding to be banned in Khairpur from Muhurram 01: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sindhu Thursday imposed a ban on pillion riding in Khairpur from 1st Muharram-ul-Haram to ensure security and avoid any untoward incident

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sindhu Thursday imposed a ban on pillion riding in Khairpur from 1st Muharram-ul-Haram to ensure security and avoid any untoward incident.

The DC said that women, children, law enforcement officials and journalists have been exempted from the ban on pillion riding.

He said that permits to carry weapons during Muharram have also been canceled and police have been strictly directed to ensure its implementation.

The DC further said there would be complete ban in the district on pillion riding till Muharram 11.

Related Topics

Police Khairpur Women From Muharram

Recent Stories

German unemployment stable despite recession warni ..

3 minutes ago

Yemeni Government Accuses UAE of Bombing Aden, Aby ..

3 minutes ago

Meezan Bank announces excellent results for 6 mont ..

3 minutes ago

55th BoG meeting in Lahore on Friday

27 minutes ago

Mayor Sukkur inspects road carpeting works

23 seconds ago

Pre Entry Test in MUET to be conducted on Sep 4

24 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.