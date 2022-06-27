Pillion riding, use of tinted glasses vehicles banned in refugees' camps

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :District administration Mardan has banned pillion riding, use of tinted glasses in vehicles and display of arms in Afghan refugees' camps during anti-polio campaign, said an official handout issued here on Monday.

These measures are aimed to maintain law and order and prevent any kind of unpleasant incident.

The ban has been imposed under section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC) and those who violate the ban would face action under section188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).