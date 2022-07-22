UrduPoint.com

Pilot Census Software Inaugurated At PBS

Published July 22, 2022

Pilot census software inaugurated at PBS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The Secretary Planning, Development and Special Initiatives here on Friday inaugurated the software for conducting seventh Population and Housing Census 2022 digitally for first time in history of the country.

The inaugural ceremony was held at Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), according to press statement issued by PBS here.

On the occasion, the secretary was also briefed about Data Dissemination Dashboards specially, price Information Management System (PIMS). The listing and enumeration Applications of 7th Population and Housing Census, 2022 were also displayed to the Secretary.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Zafar Ali Shah highlighted the importance of a good leadership, efficient team and vigilance at operating level for organizational development.

He appreciated the efforts of leadership and supporting officers of PBS and displayed keen interest in Population Census and National Accounts, which were crucial for Policy making and Planning.

He also showed satisfaction over the preparations of PBS for upcoming 7th Population and Housing Census.

He directed to strictly follow the timelines so that as per decision of Council of Common Interest (CCI) next general elections may be conducted on upcoming census.

He said that reliable data leads to correct policy making therefore, being a data provider the role of PBS is very important in development of country.

Chief Statistician, Dr. Naeem uz Zafar informed the Secretary Planning that data collection exercise for pilot census had been started by PBS field staff for testing the tools, mechanism and field operation.

Through this exercise PBS would be able to point out and rectify all minor and major issues regarding software and field execution plan before undergoing full roll out.

