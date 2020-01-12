Pilot, engineer martyred as air-craft crashed in Cholistan

(@imziishan)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :A pilot and an engineer martyred in an air-craft incident occurred in Cholistan area while the air craft was spraying over standing crops to get rid from locusts swarms.

Officials confirmed to APP that the pilot and engineer had been martyred when their air-craft crashed in Bandhi area of Cholistan desert, apparently due to technical fault. "Yes, an air-craft was fallen down and crashed when it was spraying over crops to get rid from locust," they said adding that pilot and engineer of the air-craft martyred on the spot.

The martyr pilot was identified as Muhammad Shoaib and the engineer was as Fawad Butt. The two were employees of the Plant Protection Department.

Official sources said Bahawalpur, Multan, Rahimyar Khan, Bahawalnagar and neighboring areas of Sindh had once again attacked by swarms of locusts, coming from Indian desert of Rajashtan and Pakistani desert Cholistan which started destroying crops.

The air-craft was provided by the government recently and was engaged in aerial spray for spraying chemical over crops and plants to rid of swarms of locusts.

Teams had been dispatched to Bandhi area of Cholistan desert which transported the bodies to the hospital in Sadiqabad while the team concerned had also been deputed in the area to transport the wreckage of the air-craft to city.

Further probe was underway.