UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pilot, Engineer Martyred As Air-craft Crashed In Cholistan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 02:10 PM

Pilot, engineer martyred as air-craft crashed in Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :A pilot and an engineer martyred in an air-craft incident occurred in Cholistan area while the air craft was spraying over standing crops to get rid from locusts swarms.

Officials confirmed to APP that the pilot and engineer had been martyred when their air-craft crashed in Bandhi area of Cholistan desert, apparently due to technical fault. "Yes, an air-craft was fallen down and crashed when it was spraying over crops to get rid from locust," they said adding that pilot and engineer of the air-craft martyred on the spot.

The martyr pilot was identified as Muhammad Shoaib and the engineer was as Fawad Butt. The two were employees of the Plant Protection Department.

Official sources said Bahawalpur, Multan, Rahimyar Khan, Bahawalnagar and neighboring areas of Sindh had once again attacked by swarms of locusts, coming from Indian desert of Rajashtan and Pakistani desert Cholistan which started destroying crops.

The air-craft was provided by the government recently and was engaged in aerial spray for spraying chemical over crops and plants to rid of swarms of locusts.

Teams had been dispatched to Bandhi area of Cholistan desert which transported the bodies to the hospital in Sadiqabad while the team concerned had also been deputed in the area to transport the wreckage of the air-craft to city.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Multan Sadiqabad Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Rahimyar Khan Cholistan From Government

Recent Stories

Natural gas is now 85% of Crescent Petroleum’s p ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: The death of Sultan Qaboos marks the en ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 12, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Pakistan

12 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.