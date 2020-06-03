UrduPoint.com
Pilot Of PIA Plane Crash Violated Aviation Rules, CAA Claims

Pilot of PIA plane crash violated aviation rules, CAA claims

CAA Additional Director (Operations) Iftikhar Ahmad says that the captain did not follow the instructions sent to him by Air Traffic Controller while the plane was at the high altitude from the required level.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2020) The pilot of PIA plane crashed committed violation of rules of aviation, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said here on Wednesday.

The experts called it a significant progress in investigation of plane crash, proving that there it was pilot who violated the aviation rules.

In its report, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) claimed that pilot did not follow the instructions of the air traffic controller.

Additional Director Operations Iftikhar Ahmed wrote a letter to the General Manager, Safety Department, PIA, pointing out that the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) instructed the Captain regarding landing.

He said that but the captain did not obey the instructions of the air traffic controller.

He said that when the plane was at the control zone approach point, its altitude was higher than what it should have been and the ATC warned the captain about that.

The officer said that when the plane was at seven nautical miles, the altitude of the plane was 5,200 feet and according to the control tower, the approach was more than the profile. The captain of the plane was instructed twice to turn the aircraft left at an angle of 180 degrees.

He further said that the pilot was asked to bring the plane to the required altitude for approach. The altitude of the plane was 3,500 feet, the plane came to four nautical 1300 feet, while the required speed for landing was more than 250 knots.

More Stories From Pakistan

