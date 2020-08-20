UrduPoint.com
Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Live Up To Great Traditions Of PAF: DG ISPR

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 02:05 PM

Pilot officer Rashid Minhas live up to great traditions of PAF: DG ISPR

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday paid tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed and said he lived up to great traditions of Pakistan Air Force serving the motherland

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday paid tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed and said he lived up to great traditions of Pakistan Air Force serving the motherland.

In a tweet, the ISPR DG said, "Today we remember supreme sacrifice of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) in the line of duty."The tweet was followed by the hash tag #OurMartyrsOurHeroes.

