Pilot phase for opening bank accounts for deserving women to launch soon: BISP Chairperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, announced on Wednesday that a pilot phase for opening bank accounts for deserving women will soon be launched in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan.

This initiative aims to facilitate direct transfers of relief funds into beneficiaries' accounts, ensuring transparency and eliminating the risk of human intervention and unauthorized deductions.

She made this announcement during a meeting with BISP staff and officers at the BISP headquarters, where she reviewed the distribution of Kafaalat stipends among deserving women.

The meeting focused on addressing operational challenges and improving the efficiency of the nationwide quarterly tranche distribution under BISP.

Senator Rubina Khalid stated that after assuming the role of Chairperson, she was directed by President Asif Ali Zardari to ensure that funds under BISP are disbursed in a dignified and transparent manner.

She urged staff members to provide adequate facilities to women at payment centers, prevent overcrowding, and uphold the respect of beneficiaries.

She also instructed officials to take strict action against any corrupt practices and ensure a smooth, transparent payment process.

Earlier, Director of Field Operations, Adnan Al Hassan, briefed the Chairperson on the quarterly installment distribution system. Senator Rubina Khalid attentively listened to employees’ concerns and directed higher authorities to formulate an effective strategy to resolve grievances and enhance the overall payment mechanism.

This initiative marks a significant step towards financial inclusion and empowerment for underprivileged women in Pakistan.