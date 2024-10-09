Pilot Project: AI Radar System Installed To Control Traffic
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 06:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani inaugurated the pilot project of an Artificial Intelligence-based radar system for traffic control, on Wednesday.
This is the first AI-based traffic control system of its kind in south Punjab, installed on Old Bahawalpur Road. Director General MDA Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan, Director Engineering Rana Waseem, and Director Transport Rao Zaka were also present.
The additional chief secretary, speaking at the event, stressed the importance of modern technology and artificial intelligence in driving progress across all sectors, stating that "without adopting such advancements, we would fall behind". He said that practical application of artificial intelligence had already started in various sectors across south Punjab.
He said that after successful implementation of the pilot project, the AI-based radar system would be expanded to other roads for traffic control.
Along with this, public awareness campaigns on road safety would also be launched. The Bahawalpur Development Authority had also been tasked with adopting the system, he added.
MDA Director General Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan, while briefing the ACS south Punjab, explained that the AI radar system monitors the speed of vehicles on road. Vehicles driving within the speed limit would have their speed displayed in green on the screen, while those exceeding the speed limit would be shown in red. He added that the system operates 24/7 with a backup and is powered by solar panels.
He said that in the second phase, cameras would be integrated into the traffic system, and the system would be handed over to the traffic police. It was also mentioned in the briefing that after the success of the pilot project, the system would be installed on 21 roads under the jurisdiction of the MDA.
Recent Stories
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SMIU VC constitutes editorial boards for SMIU’s seven research journals1 minute ago
-
EOC KP, PPA host successful awareness session to tackle Polio challenges1 minute ago
-
BHC reserves verdict on demolishing of Balochistan Assembly1 minute ago
-
RPO inspects police development projects11 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred SHO Sohrab Odho11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects facilities in DHQ hospital11 minutes ago
-
Number of POs arrested from abroad this year reaches 8311 minutes ago
-
Pakistan ideal destination for spiritual tourism: Senator Mushahid11 minutes ago
-
IGP takes notice of two persons' killing11 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer sentenced to 9-year imprisonment11 minutes ago
-
Post-Covid transformational changes leading towards multi-polar world enhanced SCO importance: Romin ..21 minutes ago
-
CCPO orders SOPs implementation for protecting Chinese nationals21 minutes ago