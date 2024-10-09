Open Menu

Pilot Project: AI Radar System Installed To Control Traffic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 06:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani inaugurated the pilot project of an Artificial Intelligence-based radar system for traffic control, on Wednesday.

This is the first AI-based traffic control system of its kind in south Punjab, installed on Old Bahawalpur Road. Director General MDA Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan, Director Engineering Rana Waseem, and Director Transport Rao Zaka were also present.

The additional chief secretary, speaking at the event, stressed the importance of modern technology and artificial intelligence in driving progress across all sectors, stating that "without adopting such advancements, we would fall behind". He said that practical application of artificial intelligence had already started in various sectors across south Punjab.

He said that after successful implementation of the pilot project, the AI-based radar system would be expanded to other roads for traffic control.

Along with this, public awareness campaigns on road safety would also be launched. The Bahawalpur Development Authority had also been tasked with adopting the system, he added.

MDA Director General Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan, while briefing the ACS south Punjab, explained that the AI radar system monitors the speed of vehicles on road. Vehicles driving within the speed limit would have their speed displayed in green on the screen, while those exceeding the speed limit would be shown in red. He added that the system operates 24/7 with a backup and is powered by solar panels.

He said that in the second phase, cameras would be integrated into the traffic system, and the system would be handed over to the traffic police. It was also mentioned in the briefing that after the success of the pilot project, the system would be installed on 21 roads under the jurisdiction of the MDA.

