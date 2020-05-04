Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Monday that pilot project of the Prime Minister's Corona Tiger Force in Sialkot was a roaring success

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Monday that pilot project of the Prime Minister's Corona Tiger Force in Sialkot was a roaring success.

Addressing the launching ceremony of corona Tiger Force here, the SAPM said that in Sialkot district about 20,000 volunteers of Corona Volunteer Force were busy in distribution of food items and ration among the needy.

Moreover they were helping the local administration and police in maintaining social distancing at over 3,000 mosques and other public places.

He said that 71 doctors and 403 health workers from Corona Tiger Force were performing their duties.

In Sialkot where pilot project of the force was launched, he said that a 203 bed hospital was set up.

He said that the government has given subsidy to Utility Stores Corporation worth billions of rupees and tiger force was not only helping to keep the social distancing at the stores but also monitoring the availability of eatables at affordable price.

He said that the members of the force were being given electronic identity number and they would fulfill the responsibilities assigned to them by the local administration by following rules and regulations.