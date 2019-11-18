Pilot project of selling pasteurised milk approved

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Permission has been granted starting pilot project of selling pasteurised milk from Township Lahore

In this regard, a meeting was held under the chair of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday in which pasteurised milk programme was reviewed.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that mission of providing pure food to the people would be completed in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and added that provision of pure milk would help to remain safe from diseases.

The pasteurised milk project would be started from Township soon and its scope would be extended to other areas in phases.

Lahore would be developed as a model city with regard to the provision of pure milk, he added.

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General said that open milk would not be sold in Township after start of the pilot project of pasteurised milk which would be provided in the shape of pouch packing and its shelf-life would be 48 hours. Milk ingredients and seller's record would be imprinted at every pouch pack and this pilot project would help to eradicate milk adulteration.

Provincial Ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Samiullah Chaudhry, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak, administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.