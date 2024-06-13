Pilot Project On "Zero Out Of School Children " Launched In South Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 12:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The School Education Department (SED) South Punjab launched on Thursday a pilot project called "Zero Out of School Children" programme in six Union Councils(UCs).
The project was inaugurated by Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani.
A large number of enrolled children and their parents attended the opening ceremony held at Government High School Rangeelpur.
Secretary Services Engineer Amjad Shuaib Khan Tareen, Secretary of the School Education Department Dr. Ubidaullah Khokhar, Additional Secretary Muhammad Farooq Dogar and CEO Education Faiz Ahmed were also in attendance.
Speaking on the occasion, ACS South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani stated that the pilot project was being launched in six UCs of South Punjab, with two targeted each from Bahawalpur, Layyah, and Multan District.
He mentioned that the data of children was obtained through a house-to-house survey in these UCs.
The ACS said that after the success of the pilot project, it would be implemented in every Union Council of South Punjab to increase the literacy rate to 100 percent and, as a result, eradicate poverty in the region.
He informed that no budget or additional funds are being spent on this project. Uniforms, school bags, and stationery are being provided to the children by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), while UNICEF is the chief partner.
Mr Rabbani maintained that the Punjab government was being informed about the project through a summary so that the programme could be launched across Punjab and Pakistan, which will prove to be a revolutionary step in the education sector.
The ACS appreciated the School Education Department (SED) South Punjab for launching this unique programme.
Later, uniforms, school bags, and stationery were also distributed among the children.
APP/mjk
