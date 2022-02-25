Pilot project proposed to beautify 15 markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :A delegation of traders led by Chief Minister's Coordinator for Trade and Business Affairs Nasir Salman called on Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal here on Friday.

The meeting reviewed problems of traders and provision of facilities in markets.

Nasir Salman proposed a pilot project for beautification and improvement of infrastructure in 15 major markets of the city.

The chief secretary directed the authorities concerned to set up a committee for devising a strategy to implement the proposed project.

The committee would comprise representatives of departments concerned, including the district government.

Talking to the delegation, the chief secretary said the government was providing a conducive environment for the promotion of business activities, adding that cooperation of traders was of utmost importance in implementation of the pilot project.

The additional chief secretary (Home), IG Punjab, secretaries of local government andexcise and taxation departments were also present.