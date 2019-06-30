Pilot Project "Road To Makkah" To Inaugurate Tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia(KSA) would start a pilot project entitled as "Road to Makkah programme" from Islamabad Airport tomorrow (Monday) in order to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims at the advent of this year's 2019 Hajj season.

A spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs said that a fifty-one member Saudi Immigration Team was arriving here Sunday(today) for this purpose and would remain for a period of two months to supervise the project, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the team would visit the Islamabad Airport soon after its arrival and instal the required system there under which immigration for intending Hajj pilgrims will be cleared at the Pakistani airports, rather than in Saudi Arabia.

Director Media Ministry of Religious Affairs Imran Siddiqui has said in the first phase, the facility would be provided at Islamabad Airport, which will gradually be extended to all cities of Pakistan.

According to the Ministry, ten Haji camps had become functional across the country.

The Hajj flight operation would also be started from Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta, which will continue till August 5.

The sources said that intending Hujjaj would be provided passport, ticket, locket and stickers before Hajj flight.

The Saudi immigration staff would complete the immigration process at Islamabad airport, the sources added.

It may be recalled here that "Road to Makkah Project" was announced by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman during his maiden visit to Pakistan in February at the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan to save Pakistani Hajj pilgrims from immigration botheration at Saudi airports.