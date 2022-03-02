Pilot school wins Inter-schools baseball championship

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Pilot secondary school won the Inter-schools baseball championship by defeating govt model high school Gulgasht with two scores.

The baseball event organized by education and sports departments here at sports stadium on Wednesday.

Pilot secondary school made seven scores as Hammad scored two runs while Umer Waris and Siddique scored one runs each.

The model school team could make five scores.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan was the chief guest of the ceremony. While Divisional sports officer Rana Nadeem Anjum, district sports officer Farooq Latif and others were present.

Speaking on this occasion, the deputy commissioner said there was lot of talent of baseball in the city. He said that so much talent at school level was a proof that the future of baseball game was very bright in the country.

Later, the chief guest distributed trophies and prizes among the players.