UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pilot Study To Introduce Mental Health Services Across Badin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 04:50 PM

Pilot study to introduce mental health services across Badin

KARACHI, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Lady Health Workers (LHWs), in Badin would provide mental health services at the doorstep of communities as part of a pilot study launched by researchers from community health sciences department of Aga Khan University.

Badin has the second highest suicide rate in the province, according to a 2021 report by Sindh Mental Health Authority.

Access to mental healthcare was a major challenge for people in the rural parts of the district and treatment was often avoided due to the stigma attached while mental health practitioners are also not available locally hence accessing care from much needed psychiatrists and psychologists require travel to hospitals in mega cities like Hyderabad and Karachi.

According to AKU sources the first phase of the study would involve cases of anxiety and depression being identified through a survey of households in Badin. LHWs and lady health supervisors (LHSs) would subsequently receive training in community mental health modules under the World Health Organization's Mental Health Gap (mhGAP) intervention guide which has been specifically designed for use in non-specialized health settings.

This study would provide an innovative technological solution to provide community based mental health services through frontline healthcare workers, said Prof. Fauzia Rabbani, the project's principal investigator.

Even though the country was facing a rising burden of non-communicable diseases, mental health continues to be a neglected and overlooked area," she added mentioning that the study seeks to integrate mental health services into essential Primary healthcare packages.

The initiative was said to further generate evidence on whether frontline healthcare workers can effectively improve the mental health of the vulnerable communities.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh World Suicide Guide Hyderabad Badin From Depression

Recent Stories

UAE Sports Arbitration Centre calls on UAEFA to ca ..

50 seconds ago

Raveena Tandon is annoyed over peoples' careless a ..

2 minutes ago

All new Infinix HOT 10i with MediaTek Helio P65 is ..

19 minutes ago

OPPO’s F19 Pro Limited Eid Edit is finally avail ..

22 minutes ago

Govt unveiles electoral reforms agenda to ensure t ..

25 minutes ago

Armenia Heads to Snap Elections After Parliament F ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.