UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIMA, Al Khadmit Urges To Allow NGOs To Import Vaccines

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

PIMA, Al Khadmit urges to allow NGOs to import vaccines

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) and Al-Khidmat Foundation urged the concerned authorities to allow the private NGOs to import vaccines on non-commercial basis or as non-profit organizations provide them vaccines at cheaper rates to benefit a large section of the population.

Talking to the media, Prof. Dr. Khubaib Shahid said that Corona is currently affecting a large section of the population in Pakistan. More efforts are needed to contain the third wave of Corona.

It is the responsibility of both the government and the community to vaccinate before the current wave of corona gets out of control.

Establishing Nation Centers is a matter of time. Vaccination should continue after Iftar during Ramadan. The government should address the general concerns about vaccination with the help of medical experts and scholars through an awareness campaign. Those registered under the Ehsas program should be vaccinated through NGOs working in the health sector by allocating funds from the Ehsas program to provide vaccinations. Private and public educational institutions and businesses Vaccines should be provided on a non-commercial basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Media From Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

UAE among top ten in 11 banking, fiscal competitiv ..

41 minutes ago

21,580 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Real Estate transactions record AED6.7b in ..

56 minutes ago

Latin America-bound exports of Dubai Chamber membe ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,813 new COVID-19 cases, 1,652 reco ..

3 hours ago

UAE expresses support for Saudi Arabia&#039;s deci ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.