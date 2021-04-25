PIMA, Al Khadmit urges to allow NGOs to import vaccines

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) and Al-Khidmat Foundation urged the concerned authorities to allow the private NGOs to import vaccines on non-commercial basis or as non-profit organizations provide them vaccines at cheaper rates to benefit a large section of the population.

Talking to the media, Prof. Dr. Khubaib Shahid said that Corona is currently affecting a large section of the population in Pakistan. More efforts are needed to contain the third wave of Corona.

It is the responsibility of both the government and the community to vaccinate before the current wave of corona gets out of control.

Establishing Nation Centers is a matter of time. Vaccination should continue after Iftar during Ramadan. The government should address the general concerns about vaccination with the help of medical experts and scholars through an awareness campaign. Those registered under the Ehsas program should be vaccinated through NGOs working in the health sector by allocating funds from the Ehsas program to provide vaccinations. Private and public educational institutions and businesses Vaccines should be provided on a non-commercial basis.