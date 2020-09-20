PIMA backs anti-polio campaign scheduled to begin on Sept 21

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Islamic Medical Association Karachi (PIMA), President Prof. Muhammad Azeemuddin has expressed full support for anti-polio campaign starting September 21 for a week, Karachi in particular and Sindh in general.

He stated that since the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for polio eradication Sindh, is ready to launch its province wide Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) campaign in Sindh from September 21 to 27, 2020, in all 29 districts of Sindh.

He said that all the healthcare professionals especially the doctors should be geared up to play their part in making this campaign successful by creating awareness and endorsing the importance of polio vaccination among general population as well as among their circles of influence.

He said that there are more than nine million children under five years of age out of which more than 2.

2 million children reside in Karachi.

He highlighted the need of such polio campaigns to save our children from polio and to ensure a healthy future for them.

He said that Pakistan is one of the two polio-pandemic countries in the world along with Afghanistan, which is very unfortunate.

It is absolutely necessary that children receive these life-saving vaccines and also complete their routine immunization.

He insisted that while the country is dealing with the pandemic, we must also ensure complete immunization of children to prevent them from childhood diseases.

PIMA urged all of the parents to cooperate with polio teams and give their under five children two drops of the polio vaccine every time they are offered.

He said that Pakistan Islamic Medical Association fully endorses the safety and efficacy of oral polio vaccine from .