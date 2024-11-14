Open Menu

PIMA Calls For Action As Diabetes Cases Surge Among 25-30 Year Olds

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 06:40 PM

PIMA calls for action as diabetes cases surge among 25-30 Year olds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) President, Prof. Atif Hafeez Siddiqui, on Thursday, expressed concern over the rising number of diabetes cases among individuals aged 25 to 30, linking the trend to a lack of physical activity, unhealthy diets rich in fatty foods, and increased consumption of energy drinks.

Speaking at the PIMA’s screening camp at the National Press Club (NPC), he called on the government to provide free diabetes screening services across the country, reduce the cost of diabetes medications, ban the advertisement of energy drinks and soft drinks, increase taxes on them, and ensure access to quality sports and exercise facilities for the general public.

He emphasized that when diabetes is undetected or inadequately treated, people with diabetes are at risk of serious and life-threatening complications, such as heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, blindness and lower-limb amputation.

He said that these result in reduced quality of life and higher healthcare costs.

PIMA president stated that the number of diabetes patients in Pakistan has reached 3.6 million with one-quarter of them unaware of their disease.

During PIMA's screening camp at the National Press Club, 10% of new diabetes cases were identified in individuals who were previously unaware of their condition.

The camp, held in observance of World Diabetes Day, aimed to raise awareness across the country. Medical experts encouraged citizens to make exercise a regular habit, avoid fatty foods, and adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack World Sports Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to ..

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups

2 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

5 hours ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

5 hours ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

6 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

6 hours ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

10 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

19 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

19 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

19 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan