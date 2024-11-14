PIMA Calls For Action As Diabetes Cases Surge Among 25-30 Year Olds
Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) President, Prof. Atif Hafeez Siddiqui, on Thursday, expressed concern over the rising number of diabetes cases among individuals aged 25 to 30, linking the trend to a lack of physical activity, unhealthy diets rich in fatty foods, and increased consumption of energy drinks.
Speaking at the PIMA’s screening camp at the National Press Club (NPC), he called on the government to provide free diabetes screening services across the country, reduce the cost of diabetes medications, ban the advertisement of energy drinks and soft drinks, increase taxes on them, and ensure access to quality sports and exercise facilities for the general public.
He emphasized that when diabetes is undetected or inadequately treated, people with diabetes are at risk of serious and life-threatening complications, such as heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, blindness and lower-limb amputation.
He said that these result in reduced quality of life and higher healthcare costs.
PIMA president stated that the number of diabetes patients in Pakistan has reached 3.6 million with one-quarter of them unaware of their disease.
During PIMA's screening camp at the National Press Club, 10% of new diabetes cases were identified in individuals who were previously unaware of their condition.
The camp, held in observance of World Diabetes Day, aimed to raise awareness across the country. Medical experts encouraged citizens to make exercise a regular habit, avoid fatty foods, and adopt a healthier lifestyle.
