Open Menu

PIMA Calls For Countrywide Vaccination Drive Against Diphtheria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 06:50 PM

PIMA calls for countrywide vaccination drive against diphtheria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) on Wednesday voiced concern over the diphtheria situation and called for a robust vaccination campaign, as well as ensuring the availability of antitoxins nationwide.

Central President of PIMA, Prof. Dr. Atif Hafeez Siddiqui, stated that a disease that had almost disappeared for a long time due to effective vaccination has now resurfaced with such intensity, raising serious concerns and also casting a significant question mark over the performance of the relevant authorities.

A major reason behind this situation is the ineffectiveness of the EPI, especially because many children missed their vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is estimated that the actual number of child fatalities due to this disease is much higher than the official figures suggest.

He further explained that diphtheria affects children who have not been fully vaccinated and whose immune systems are weak. Although this disease is treatable, the only effective way to prevent it is through the complete vaccination of children.

He called for a nationwide campaign to ensure full vaccination of children. He also emphasized that the availability of antitoxins should be guaranteed, and the campaign must be made fully effective by addressing any shortcomings or inefficiencies.

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

Women’s PCB HEC Intervarsity tournament commence ..

Women’s PCB HEC Intervarsity tournament commences today

1 hour ago
 Omar Abdullah sworn in as first CM of IIJ&JK

Omar Abdullah sworn in as first CM of IIJ&JK

2 hours ago
 SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to stren ..

SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to strengthen economic, trade cooperat ..

3 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Im ..

Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Imran Khan’s well-being in jai ..

3 hours ago
 Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day ..

Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

20 hours ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

20 hours ago
 Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

20 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan