PIMA Calls For Countrywide Vaccination Drive Against Diphtheria
Published October 16, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) on Wednesday voiced concern over the diphtheria situation and called for a robust vaccination campaign, as well as ensuring the availability of antitoxins nationwide.
Central President of PIMA, Prof. Dr. Atif Hafeez Siddiqui, stated that a disease that had almost disappeared for a long time due to effective vaccination has now resurfaced with such intensity, raising serious concerns and also casting a significant question mark over the performance of the relevant authorities.
A major reason behind this situation is the ineffectiveness of the EPI, especially because many children missed their vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is estimated that the actual number of child fatalities due to this disease is much higher than the official figures suggest.
He further explained that diphtheria affects children who have not been fully vaccinated and whose immune systems are weak. Although this disease is treatable, the only effective way to prevent it is through the complete vaccination of children.
He called for a nationwide campaign to ensure full vaccination of children. He also emphasized that the availability of antitoxins should be guaranteed, and the campaign must be made fully effective by addressing any shortcomings or inefficiencies.
