- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- PIMA calls for free diabetes screening, public awareness campaign to combat diabetes
PIMA Calls For Free Diabetes Screening, Public Awareness Campaign To Combat Diabetes
Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 11:13 PM
The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) on Wednesday urged the government to address the growing diabetes issue by providing free screening in rural areas, lowering medication costs, and improving public awareness, as sedentary lifestyles and poor diets contribute to the problem
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) on Wednesday urged the government to address the growing diabetes issue by providing free screening in rural areas, lowering medication costs, and improving public awareness, as sedentary lifestyles and poor diets contribute to the problem.
On World Diabetes Day, PIMA Central President Prof Atif Hafeez Siddiqui highlighted that the rapid spread of diabetes is driven by lack of awareness, neglect in seeking treatment, unhealthy lifestyles, limited physical activity, and poor access to medical care, adding that rising energy drink consumption and lack of recreational facilities are fueling the increase among youth, while stressing the need to reduce diabetes medication costs.
He added that a significant portion of Pakistan’s population remains unaware of the effects of diabetes and the measures needed to prevent it. Physical activities and sports are almost non-existent. Unhealthy, fatty foods have become a cultural norm, and instead of participating in physical activities, the youth are spending more time glued to mobile screens.
Due to social and cultural limitations, even light physical exercise and sports activities are almost impossible for women, even within permissible boundaries, which has led to an increase in obesity, especially among women. Obesity itself is a major cause of diabetes.
Prof. Siddiqui urged the public to make exercise a regular habit and to adopt all preventive measures against diabetes.
Recent Stories
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict
Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid
Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump support
Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
Argentina court upholds Kirchner corruption conviction
The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for success ..
Teenage boy abducted in Taxila
Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism
War-shattered Gaza food markets ‘in decay’ as starvation looms: UN
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor7 minutes ago
-
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid16 minutes ago
-
The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case23 minutes ago
-
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for successful operation agains ..23 minutes ago
-
Teenage boy abducted in Taxila23 minutes ago
-
Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism23 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui predicts another failed “Revolution” attempt by PTI founder38 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 109,100 cusecs water38 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly organizes skill-building workshop for staff38 minutes ago
-
President, PM appreciate security forces for operation in Kech38 minutes ago
-
PTI's birth based on protests: Azma Bokhari44 minutes ago
-
West African nations delegation visits NADRA Headquarters44 minutes ago