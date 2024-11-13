PIMA calls for free diabetes screening, public awareness campaign to combat diabetes

The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) on Wednesday urged the government to address the growing diabetes issue by providing free screening in rural areas, lowering medication costs, and improving public awareness, as sedentary lifestyles and poor diets contribute to the problem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) on Wednesday urged the government to address the growing diabetes issue by providing free screening in rural areas, lowering medication costs, and improving public awareness, as sedentary lifestyles and poor diets contribute to the problem.

On World Diabetes Day, PIMA Central President Prof Atif Hafeez Siddiqui highlighted that the rapid spread of diabetes is driven by lack of awareness, neglect in seeking treatment, unhealthy lifestyles, limited physical activity, and poor access to medical care, adding that rising energy drink consumption and lack of recreational facilities are fueling the increase among youth, while stressing the need to reduce diabetes medication costs.

He added that a significant portion of Pakistan’s population remains unaware of the effects of diabetes and the measures needed to prevent it. Physical activities and sports are almost non-existent. Unhealthy, fatty foods have become a cultural norm, and instead of participating in physical activities, the youth are spending more time glued to mobile screens.

Due to social and cultural limitations, even light physical exercise and sports activities are almost impossible for women, even within permissible boundaries, which has led to an increase in obesity, especially among women. Obesity itself is a major cause of diabetes.

Prof. Siddiqui urged the public to make exercise a regular habit and to adopt all preventive measures against diabetes.