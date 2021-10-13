UrduPoint.com

PIMA Conducting Awareness Programs In Madaris On "Hand Washing Day"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 05:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) would conduct hand washing training programs for students and teachers of Madaris on Global Hand Washing Day to be observed on October 15.

Central President of PIMA, Dr. Khubaib Shahid said that hand hygiene is very important for a healthy life, adding that Corona pandemic has made it even more important to keep hands clean, as keeping hands clean is an effective way to prevent the virus, said a press release.

He said that PIMA workshops were aimed to educate people about the prevention of various diseases through hand hygiene practices.

"Keeping hands clean can also protect against diseases such as diarrhea, typhoid and hepatitis-A", he added.

He advised that people should make it a habit to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds and encourage the children to do the same as well, especially after using the toilet, before handling, preparing, serving or eating food, when the hands are visibly soiled and after coughing or sneezing into the hands.

He concluded that the most commonly neglected areas missed in hand washing are the tips of the fingers, the palm of the hands and thumbs, which must be cleaned.

