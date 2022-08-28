PIMA establishes 30 medical camps in flood-hit area of Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has established 30 medical camps in the flood-hit areas of Balochistan to provide free medical facilities to the affected people.

Doctors and paramedical staff of PIMA has provided treatment to over thousands of patients out of whom included 80 percent of women and children in medical camp, Dr Khalil baloch said.

The PIMA has organized medical camps to provide treatment and free medicine to the people affected by heavy rains and deadly flooding at their doorstep.

The medical camps were especially designed for a period of one month after the recent rains and floods situation in the province to avoid secondary health related issues.

The medical camps have been establish in the flood-affected areas including Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Lasbela, Quetta, Kech, Panjgur and others districts for treatment of flood victims' sufferings.

Dr Khalil Baloch said the flood affected people would not be left alone in this testing time and the PIMA was utilizing all available resources to provide relief to the affected people.

Local people hailed the PIMA for holding free medical camps and provision of medicines. They called for organizing such camps in future as well.