PIMA for immediate ban on non auto-lock syringes in country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA), and organisation of physicians, surgeons and other medical practitioners of the country, has demanded immediate ban on non auto-lock syringes in the country.

Taking strong exception to recent outbreak of HIV in Ratodero as well constant surge registered in the incidence of other blood borne viruses including Hepatitis B and C as well as Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) caused due to HIV along with other blood borne infections immediate ban on availability of regular syringes was strongly demanded.

Dr. Abdul Aziz Memon, PIMA President for Sindh chapter, in a statement here Tuesday said this intervention must be efficiently complemented with collective efforts to contain the rampant trend of injectable medication or/and putting patient on intravenous drip even for minor health conditions.

Regretting recent outbreak of HIV in the vicinity of Larkana, largely affecting children due to above mentioned reasons, he sought immediate establishment of screening centres in Larkana, Shikarpur and Khairpur enabling people to ascertain their health status in context of blood borne disease.

The scenario, he said, is serious and cannot be ignored hence collective efforts are urgently needed to help raise public awareness about the source of infections.

The senior doctor offering services of PIMA for all the above mentioned submissions urged the authorities to realise that unassuming people, along with high risk groups, can be turned increasingly vulnerable to associated threats of the disease.

People visiting barber shops must be made to understand that sterilised scissors and blades along with disposable blades are critical for their health safety, said Dr. Memon.

Mentioning that PIMA had already held series of camps for sensitization of doctors in Larkana and other cities of Sindh, he said medical community also need to be fully conscious of their responsibility to not only protect themselves against the infections but also their patients.