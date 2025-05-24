PIMA North Punjab biennial convention being held on Sunday at Faisal Mosque

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) North Punjab is holding its Biennial Convention on Sunday (25th May 2025) at the Allama Iqbal Auditorium, Faisal Mosque (Old Campus IIUI), Islamabad.

The event brings together healthcare professionals from Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Gujrat, Sargodha, Attock, Mianwali, and Jhelum for a full-day program focused on medical, ethical, and public health challenges.

According to a PIMA spokesperson, the convention features sessions on public health, challenges in the medical profession, the role of doctors in community service, medical ethics, global humanitarian efforts, and the latest advancements in medical research. The event is being addressed by prominent medical experts and scholars from across the country.

The spokesperson added that elections for the new President and Executive Council of PIMA North Punjab for the 2025–2027 term will also take place during the convention. The day-long program includes five sessions, with a special segment dedicated to women's health led by senior female medical professionals.

Keynote speakers include President of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan Prof. Shoaib Shafi, Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University Prof. Muhammad Umar, Central President of PIMA Prof. Atif Hafeez Siddiqui, President of Alkhidmat Foundation Prof. Hafeez-ur-Rehman, along with Dr. Iftikhar Burney, Prof. Hafiz Ijaz Ahmad, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Prof. Habib-ur-Rehman Asim, and Khalid Mehmood Abbasi, among others.