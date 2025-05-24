Open Menu

PIMA North Punjab Biennial Convention Being Held On Sunday At Faisal Mosque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2025 | 06:50 PM

PIMA North Punjab biennial convention being held on Sunday at Faisal Mosque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) North Punjab is holding its Biennial Convention on Sunday (25th May 2025) at the Allama Iqbal Auditorium, Faisal Mosque (Old Campus IIUI), Islamabad.

The event brings together healthcare professionals from Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Gujrat, Sargodha, Attock, Mianwali, and Jhelum for a full-day program focused on medical, ethical, and public health challenges.

According to a PIMA spokesperson, the convention features sessions on public health, challenges in the medical profession, the role of doctors in community service, medical ethics, global humanitarian efforts, and the latest advancements in medical research. The event is being addressed by prominent medical experts and scholars from across the country.

The spokesperson added that elections for the new President and Executive Council of PIMA North Punjab for the 2025–2027 term will also take place during the convention. The day-long program includes five sessions, with a special segment dedicated to women's health led by senior female medical professionals.

Keynote speakers include President of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan Prof. Shoaib Shafi, Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University Prof. Muhammad Umar, Central President of PIMA Prof. Atif Hafeez Siddiqui, President of Alkhidmat Foundation Prof. Hafeez-ur-Rehman, along with Dr. Iftikhar Burney, Prof. Hafiz Ijaz Ahmad, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Prof. Habib-ur-Rehman Asim, and Khalid Mehmood Abbasi, among others.

Recent Stories

UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extr ..

UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure

21 minutes ago
 FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliam ..

FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro

36 minutes ago
 Salah wins Premier League player of season award

Salah wins Premier League player of season award

36 minutes ago
 FNC explores stronger ties with Central American P ..

FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament

51 minutes ago
 UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular ..

UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular Committee

1 hour ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation bet ..

Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris

2 hours ago
Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing C ..

Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures thi ..

UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia st ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on ..

Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..

3 hours ago
 Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds bring ..

Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..

3 hours ago
 Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat ..

Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat Kohli’s helmet

4 hours ago
 Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic ..

Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic cooperation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan