PIMA Organizes Training To Mark Global Handwashing Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has organized training sessions in connection with global handwashing day in religious seminaries (Madaris) on Friday.

These sessions were held in different cities including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Karachi, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Peshawar, Swat, Bhimber and Mirpur Khas.

Students were also given free soap by Helping Hands for Relief and Development (HHRD), said a press release.

The doctors briefed the participants about the importance of handwashing in the light of the Qur'an and Hadith and urged them to make handwashing a habit as it is an easy way to prevent many diseases.

Medical experts said that diarrhea is the leading cause of death as it killed more than 250,000 children every year. The message of handwashing in the existing situation becomes a message for survival in the country, experts added.

Health experts advised that people should make it a habit to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds and encourage the children to do the same as well.

