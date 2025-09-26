PIMA To Hold BLS Workshops Nationwide On World Lifesavers Day
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has organized Basic Life Support (BLS) Training programs for the general public across the country on Saturday (September 27), to mark World Lifesavers Day.
The aim is to train the common people in life-saving techniques so they can respond effectively in emergencies such as cardiac arrest or breathing obstruction.
Around 150 mosques nationwide have been selected where expert doctors will supervise these training sessions, said a PIMA statement on Friday.
PIMA Central President, Prof. Atif Hafeez Siddiqui, said that many people face emergencies at home or the workplace, but due to lack of knowledge of BLS techniques, precious lives are lost.
“BLS is simple to learn and can help save countless lives,” he emphasized.
He further explained that this initiative was first launched in 2014 by the British Islamic Medical Association and was later adopted by Islamic Medical Associations affiliated with the Federation of Islamic Medical Associations (FIMA). Now, World Life Savers Day is observed annually in mosques around the globe. The program is especially significant for developing countries like Pakistan, where emergency medical services are often unavailable in remote areas.
Recent Stories
Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan
Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakista ..
ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials
Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..
Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..
WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy
Austria calls at UN for lasting Middle East peace
UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism
MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dengue control efforts intensify in Attock4 minutes ago
-
Police arrest accused in blind murder case4 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam offers condolences to families of martyrs of Tirah tragedy in Bara visit4 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt decides to establish first anti-drone unit4 minutes ago
-
14 killed, 1,614 injured in Punjab road accidents4 minutes ago
-
Combating smog: Anti-smog guns arrive in Lahore4 minutes ago
-
PIMA to hold BLS workshops nationwide on world lifesavers day4 minutes ago
-
Islamabad emergency services to get GPS tracking, faster response system5 minutes ago
-
NA body records strong displeasure at absence of Secretary; adjourns sitting14 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal commercialisation14 minutes ago
-
JKLF condemns use of force against unarmed, innocent, peaceful protesters in Leh, IIOJK15 minutes ago
-
GM of PTV Quetta center briefs MPAs on directive of Balochistan Assembly Speaker25 minutes ago