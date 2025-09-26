Open Menu

PIMA To Hold BLS Workshops Nationwide On World Lifesavers Day

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has organized Basic Life Support (BLS) Training programs for the general public across the country on Saturday (September 27), to mark World Lifesavers Day.

The aim is to train the common people in life-saving techniques so they can respond effectively in emergencies such as cardiac arrest or breathing obstruction.

Around 150 mosques nationwide have been selected where expert doctors will supervise these training sessions, said a PIMA statement on Friday.

PIMA Central President, Prof. Atif Hafeez Siddiqui, said that many people face emergencies at home or the workplace, but due to lack of knowledge of BLS techniques, precious lives are lost.

“BLS is simple to learn and can help save countless lives,” he emphasized.

He further explained that this initiative was first launched in 2014 by the British Islamic Medical Association and was later adopted by Islamic Medical Associations affiliated with the Federation of Islamic Medical Associations (FIMA). Now, World Life Savers Day is observed annually in mosques around the globe. The program is especially significant for developing countries like Pakistan, where emergency medical services are often unavailable in remote areas.

