PIMA Urges Parents To Ensure Polio Vaccination Amid Rising Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 10:06 PM

Prof. Atif Hafeez Siddiqui, Central President of the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA), on Thursday urged parents to protect their children from the debilitating polio disease by ensuring they get timely vaccinations

In a statement he said recently, the reported polio-affected cases have risen to an alarming number of 56 this year, highlighting the urgent need for effective measures.

"The rise in polio cases is alarming. Vaccination is the only proven way to protect children from lifelong disability caused by polio.

I urge all parents to get their children vaccinated without delay," Prof. Siddiqui said.

He also addressed the misinformation surrounding polio vaccination, emphasizing, "Do not believe the false rumors about polio vaccines. The vaccines are safe, effective, and essential for our children’s health."

PIMA also called on the masses to support the national polio eradication efforts by cooperating with vaccination teams.

