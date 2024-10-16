PIMC, PIMS Arrange Dengue Awareness Workshop
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2024 | 11:01 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Pak International Medical College (PIMC) and Peshawar Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Wednesday arranged a dengue awareness workshop to inform people about preventive measures and the growing threat of dengue fever.
The event organized in response to the increasing number of cases in the region was attended by key health figures, including Dr Iftikhar Uddin, Chairman of the Department of Public Health and Community Medicine Bacha Khan Medical College, Chairman PIMS Prof Dr Tariq Safi, Principal and Dean PIMC Prof Dr Amin Jan Khan and former Senator Prof Dr Mehartag Rughani.
Prof Dr Amin Jan Khan in his opening remarks emphasized the critical need for public awareness especially in the face of a disease that has reached alarming levels.
“Workshops like these are crucial in our fight against dengue especially at a time when the disease is at its peak,” he stated.
He urged health professionals and the community to actively engage in preventive efforts to protect public health.
Dr Iftikhar Uddin highlighted the potential health hazards of the disease if neglected. "We need to be vigilant. Dengue is a serious threat to public health and collective efforts are essential to control its spread," he remarked. He also emphasized that timely action and community awareness are key to curbing the disease's outbreak.
The workshop included informative sessions to identify symptoms, the importance of eliminating mosquito breeding grounds and guidelines on protective measures. Experts also discussed the role of local authorities and healthcare institutions in ensuring timely response to outbreaks.
The event concluded with an awareness walk that was participated in by health professionals and students.
