Open Menu

PIMC, PIMS Arrange Dengue Awareness Workshop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2024 | 11:01 PM

PIMC, PIMS arrange dengue awareness workshop

Pak International Medical College (PIMC) and Peshawar Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Wednesday arranged a dengue awareness workshop to inform people about preventive measures and the growing threat of dengue fever

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Pak International Medical College (PIMC) and Peshawar Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Wednesday arranged a dengue awareness workshop to inform people about preventive measures and the growing threat of dengue fever.

The event organized in response to the increasing number of cases in the region was attended by key health figures, including Dr Iftikhar Uddin, Chairman of the Department of Public Health and Community Medicine Bacha Khan Medical College, Chairman PIMS Prof Dr Tariq Safi, Principal and Dean PIMC Prof Dr Amin Jan Khan and former Senator Prof Dr Mehartag Rughani.

Prof Dr Amin Jan Khan in his opening remarks emphasized the critical need for public awareness especially in the face of a disease that has reached alarming levels.

“Workshops like these are crucial in our fight against dengue especially at a time when the disease is at its peak,” he stated.

He urged health professionals and the community to actively engage in preventive efforts to protect public health.

Dr Iftikhar Uddin highlighted the potential health hazards of the disease if neglected. "We need to be vigilant. Dengue is a serious threat to public health and collective efforts are essential to control its spread," he remarked. He also emphasized that timely action and community awareness are key to curbing the disease's outbreak.

The workshop included informative sessions to identify symptoms, the importance of eliminating mosquito breeding grounds and guidelines on protective measures. Experts also discussed the role of local authorities and healthcare institutions in ensuring timely response to outbreaks.

The event concluded with an awareness walk that was participated in by health professionals and students.

Related Topics

Peshawar Dengue Safi Event

Recent Stories

South-South Cooperation Forum held to jointly buil ..

South-South Cooperation Forum held to jointly build a green Silk Road

3 minutes ago
 SCO meeting to elevate Pakistan's standing on glob ..

SCO meeting to elevate Pakistan's standing on global stage: Analysts

3 minutes ago
 Punjab govt issues orders of three officers' posti ..

Punjab govt issues orders of three officers' posting

3 minutes ago
 Ban on tree cutting imposed in district Sanghar fo ..

Ban on tree cutting imposed in district Sanghar for 90 days

3 minutes ago
 Tarar warns of strict action against those incitin ..

Tarar warns of strict action against those inciting violence, threatening lawma ..

3 minutes ago
 Kuki Khel tribe ends 75 days long sit in Torkham R ..

Kuki Khel tribe ends 75 days long sit in Torkham Road

11 minutes ago
Jam Kamal, Iranian Minister meet to strengthen bil ..

Jam Kamal, Iranian Minister meet to strengthen bilateral ties

11 minutes ago
 Dry, hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Dry, hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

11 minutes ago
 Indian External Affairs Minister thanks PM, DPM, G ..

Indian External Affairs Minister thanks PM, DPM, GoP for hospitality

11 minutes ago
 Chinese Premier Li Qiang departs after attending 2 ..

Chinese Premier Li Qiang departs after attending 23rd SCO Summit

11 minutes ago
 PPIF family planning programme continues with supp ..

PPIF family planning programme continues with support of World Bank

21 minutes ago
 Court orders transfer of reference against ex-MD P ..

Court orders transfer of reference against ex-MD Pakistan Railways to special co ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan