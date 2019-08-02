PIMS administration asked to take notice of trainee doctors' indecent behaviour

Citizens on Friday asked the administration of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital to take notice of indecent behaviour of post-graduate (PG) trainee doctors with patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Citizens on Friday asked the administration of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital to take notice of indecent behaviour of post-graduate (PG) trainee doctors with patients.

According to them, despite several complaints submitted on increasing incidents of misbehaviour with the patients by trainee doctors, the hospital management was reluctant to take any action on these applications.

"Under professional ethics, medical practitioners were bound to avoid any non-discriminating attitude or exploiting vulnerable situations in the hospital," Aamir Nazeer, a patient admitted at PIMS said.

He said under the code of ethics prepared by Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) for medical practitioners, gross negligence in respect of professional duties might lead to suspension or removal from services.

Shoaib Ahmad, a patient, said,"The junior doctors must ensure that they do not indulge in any untoward incident that negatively impacts directly or indirectly on patient care and that their family, and study matters must never interfere with patients' treatment at PIMS in any way." He said that they should adopt polite behaviour with the patients and guide them properly rather adopting rough attitude with them.

Sikandar Bhatti, a patient at PIMS medical ward, alleged,"Young doctors take no responsibility regarding patient care as they mostly remain busy in gossips with their other colleagues in burden timing." He said the patients expected from the medical practitioners to provide them a quality care, which was timely, compassionate, and respecting human privacy and dignity.

Asad Saleem, another patient at PIMS, said public hospital PG doctors should be discouraged from using rough attitude with the patients and they should be asked to avoid this practice in this noble business.

He said in all dealing with patients, every doctor must keep in mind that the interest of the patient and the advantage to the patients' health should be the major consideration.

"The PMDC is committed to regulate the standards of medical practice, protect the interests of the patients, supervise medical education, and give guidelines on ethical issues," an official of PMDC said while reacting on non-observance of code of ethics by PIMS doctors.

He said the code of ethics provided a set of principles, which doctors could use as guidelines in the varying situations, in line with their judgment, experience, knowledge and skills. In case of receiving any complaint regarding negligence, misbehave and malpractice of doctors, the council took strict action against medical practitioners, he added.

The official advised the citizens to send their complaints against doctors directly to the PMDC.

When contacted, an official of PIMS said unlike medical practices abroad where one doctor examined five to seven patients in a day, here at PIMS each doctor had to examine several patients daily at emergency and other wards.

He said the hospital's doctors fully observed the code of ethics. He said the hospital management had taken several steps to provide the best medical care to the patients.

He added several counselling sessions had been arranged for PG training doctors to inform them about their professional responsibilities and adopting polite behaviour with patients.