Open Menu

PIMS Administration Decides To Extend New Emergency Block

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 08:50 PM

PIMS administration decides to extend new emergency block

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The administration of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has decided to expand the new emergency block project of the hospital with the addition of one more floor to ensure the provision of best emergency services to citizens.

According to ED PIMS spokesperson Dr. Mubashir Mushtaq Daha, the decision was made on the direction of the Planning Commission of Pakistan as with this new plan further 75 beds would be added to the project.

He said that after approval from the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, the documents of the projects had been sent to the Planning Commission for allocation of funds.

He said that with the addition of 75 beds, the total number of beds would be 239 in the new emergency block of the hospital with state-of-the-art facilities including a laboratory, operation theatre, and x-ray facility.

He said that the new emergency block project would be completed next year.

He added the project would be helpful in providing quality emergency services to patients of not only Islamabad but also from surrounding areas.

He said that the ED PIMS already directed the hospital administration to provide uninterrupted standard medical services to incoming patients.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad From Best

Recent Stories

NEPRA set to increase power tariff by Rs4.96 per u ..

NEPRA set to increase power tariff by Rs4.96 per unit

2 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Health Promotion Department conclud ..

Sharjah&#039;s Health Promotion Department concludes &#039;Suhbati 2023&#039;

2 hours ago
 House of Wisdom&#039;s 2023 Summer Camp receives p ..

House of Wisdom&#039;s 2023 Summer Camp receives participants

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler condole King of Bahrain over passing ..

Sharjah Ruler condole King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humoo ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Land Department, Dubai Development Authority ..

Dubai Land Department, Dubai Development Authority ink MoU to fulfil emirate&#03 ..

2 hours ago
 Zhob, Sui terrorist attacks’ martyrs laid to res ..

Zhob, Sui terrorist attacks’ martyrs laid to rest with full military honours

2 hours ago
UAE Muay Thai Open Championships kicks off with 73 ..

UAE Muay Thai Open Championships kicks off with 73 bouts

2 hours ago
 Aima Baig's ‘Funkari’ becomes internet sensati ..

Aima Baig's ‘Funkari’ becomes internet sensation

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain over passing o ..

UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood

3 hours ago
 Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

4 hours ago

ACC Men’s emerging teams Asia Cup 2023: Dahani’s five-wicket haul leads Paki ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways ..

Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways to enhance cooperation and tra ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan