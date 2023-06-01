UrduPoint.com

PIMS Adopts Special Measures To Serve Dengue Patients

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 09:04 PM

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has made all necessary arrangements to manage dengue cases keeping in view the prevailing high-risk season of disease spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has made all necessary arrangements to manage dengue cases keeping in view the prevailing high-risk season of disease spread.

According to PIMS ED spokesperson Dr Mubashir Mushtaq Daha, the Executive Director of PIMS Prof.

Dr Rana Imran Sikandar directed the hospital staff to ensure the implementation of the plan prepared to handle the dengue patients at the hospital.

Dr Rana said the hospital staff was put on high alert and he will personally supervise all preparations to prevent patients from any inconvenience in treatment.

Dr Rana assured that like in previous years, the hospital would provide the best medical care to dengue patients this year.

"The hospital is committed to serving the patients with full care and special steps have been taken in this regard," the spokesperson added.

More Stories From Pakistan

