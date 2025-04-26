PIMS adopts transformative measures to enhance healthcare delivery system: ED PIMS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) With over 9,000 patients visiting daily, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital is undergoing significant transformation to meet the growing healthcare demands of the population.

"A series of major reforms aimed at improving healthcare services, patient satisfaction, and staff accountability at country’s premier public hospital, " Executive Director PIMS Dr Imran Sikandar said while talking to APP on Friday.

Sharing a comprehensive update on transformative measures being undertaken to enhance healthcare delivery at the country’s leading medical facility, Dr Imran Sikandar said every day, over 9,000 patients seek medical attention at PIMS, with 7,000 attending various outpatient departments (OPDs)—including pediatrics and the Mother and Child Health (MCH) center—and 2,000 reporting to the emergency department.

Acknowledging the overwhelming demand, the executive director emphasized a renewed focus on service quality, accountability, and operational efficiency.

One of the significant steps includes the introduction of a reward and punishment system for staff performance.

“This new mechanism is ensuring that doctors and paramedics are more committed to their roles,” he said, adding that biometric attendance has been implemented to maintain discipline and regularity among healthcare workers.

The burn center at PIMS has seen notable upgrades, including the activation of two previously non-functional operation theatres. Plastic surgeons have also been integrated into the burn unit to enhance care quality for critical patients.

In the MCH department, the hospital is now working in accordance with WHO protocols, ensuring globally accepted standards for maternal and child healthcare.

Furthermore, all diagnostic and treatment machinery is fully operational, including MRI, CT scan, and dialysis units.

He said the hospital will soon include 10 new dialysis machines, through external support and assistance.

To further accommodate patient needs, evening OPDs have been introduced, significantly improving access to services for working individuals and those unable to attend in the morning.

The ED PIMS said that the hospital has also upgraded its patient service delivery system, streamlining processes and reducing wait times.

The executive director credited the Federal government’s full support for making these improvements possible. “With continued backing, we’re confident in our ability to provide top-quality medical services to every patient who walks through our doors,” he stated.

These initiatives mark a significant stride towards making PIMS a model institution for public healthcare in Pakistan.