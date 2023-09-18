Open Menu

PIMS Allocates Additional Beds For Dengue Patients

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2023 | 08:54 PM

PIMS allocates additional beds for dengue patients

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has allocated 10 additional beds in medical ward-II keeping in view the sudden increase in the number of dengue patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has allocated 10 additional beds in medical ward-II keeping in view the sudden increase in the number of dengue patients.

According to PIMS ED spokesperson Dr Mubashir Mushtaq Daha, a total of seven dengue patients were admitted to the hospital.

He said that the Executive Director of PIMS Prof. Dr Rana Imran Sikandar has made all necessary arrangements to manage dengue cases keeping in view the prevailing high-risk season of disease spread.

He said that the ED had directed the hospital staff to ensure the implementation of the plan prepared to handle the dengue patients at the hospital.

He said that the ED PIMS was personally supervising all preparations to prevent patients from any inconvenience in treatment.

The ED assured that like in previous years, the hospital would provide the best medical care to dengue patients this year, Dr Daha added.

"The hospital is committed to serving the patients with full care and special steps have been taken in this regard," the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dengue All From Best

Recent Stories

FIA cracks down on Hawala & Hundi operations in Ko ..

FIA cracks down on Hawala & Hundi operations in Kohat

6 minutes ago
 Body recovered from flood water

Body recovered from flood water

6 minutes ago
 Spain call up majority of Women's World Cup winner ..

Spain call up majority of Women's World Cup winners, not Hermoso

6 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi inaugurates Hydari Sports Football G ..

Mayor Karachi inaugurates Hydari Sports Football Ground in Malir

12 minutes ago
 Police held three alleged culprits including rapis ..

Police held three alleged culprits including rapists

12 minutes ago
 Seminar on sustainable waste management held

Seminar on sustainable waste management held

9 minutes ago
IHC summons Ali Wazir's investigation officer

IHC summons Ali Wazir's investigation officer

9 minutes ago
 US, Iran release prisoners in $6 billion swap deal ..

US, Iran release prisoners in $6 billion swap deal

9 minutes ago
 FIA arrests 4 on Hundi charges

FIA arrests 4 on Hundi charges

9 minutes ago
 Freed US citizen hails Biden 'incredibly difficult ..

Freed US citizen hails Biden 'incredibly difficult decisions'

9 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM takes notice of girl died falling i ..

Balochistan CM takes notice of girl died falling into open sewer

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan