PIMS asked to ensure availability of medicines, essential equipment

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Citizens on Monday asked the management at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to ensure provision of medicines and necessary medical equipment for laboratories, dialysis centre, surgical wards and emergency department to facilitate the incoming patients.

According to them, with proper management system, the hospital administration can further improve its services in these departments with provision of all required equipment and medicines.

They said the hospital staff should also ensure following proper medical SOPs and look after the medical devices at different wards to prevent patients from carrying infections besides regular checking of expiry dates of available medicines.

Naem Raza, a patient said para medical staff deployed at testing labs and emergency department need professional training on use of medical equipment and medication.

He alleged that at emergency department and other sensitive places, mostly junior staff remained on duties while seniors remained busy at their private jobs.

Kaleem Mumtaz, an attendant said at least one senior technician or concerned staff member should accompany juniors as they did not have adequate experience, due to which patients have to turn to private hospitals for medical tests.

He added that sometimes senior technicians or device operators refuse to conduct medical tests of even serious patients without a reason.

Saleem Tahir, another patient suggested that there should be frequent surprise visits from the concerned ministry's officials to monitor the situation and check the attitude of the deployed staff.

He said there should be fresh training courses for technicians or para medical staff to improve their skills.

When contacted, an official of the ministry of national health services said the government would ensure provision of funds to PIMS to run the affairs of the hospital in an efficient manner.

He said several new projects had been started in the hospital by the present government to facilitate the patients, adding the ministry would manage the funds of the hospital from different resources to fulfill the day to day requirements of purchasing medical equipment and medicines.

He said the government had planned to revamp health infrastructure of the Federal capital to convert it into a model health city. He said on the instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the first ever health strategy for Islamabad had been launched.

The prime minister had issued the instruction that each union council of Islamabad should have at least one health facility and for this two more rural health centers and nine basic health units will be built in coming years in the rural areas of the capital, he added.

