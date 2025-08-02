PIMS Clarifies Snakebite Case News
Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Executive Director of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Dr. Imran Sikandar, has refuted the allegations circulating on social media related to the treatment of a snakebite victim, calling them baseless and misleading.
In an official statement, Dr. Sikandar confirmed that the child, who was brought to PIMS on the morning of July 31 at 8:35 AM, was given prompt and proper medical attention.
“The child was examined within 17 minutes and samples were sent for tests. He was administered 10 anti-venom vaccine injections immediately, and additional medication was also initiated,” said Dr. Sikandar.
As the child’s condition deteriorated, another 10 anti-venom injections were administered.
A senior physician and ICU team were also involved in the case during the vaccination process. Due to severe breathing difficulties, doctors decided the patient needed to be placed on a ventilator.
“At that time, all ventilators at PIMS were already occupied,” Dr. Sikandar clarified. “We contacted Polyclinic Hospital, but no ventilator was available there either. The child was referred to a private hospital after confirming ventilator availability.”
He added that no negligence occurred, and all necessary steps were taken to save the child’s life. “We provided the child with complete treatment. The referral was made only after ensuring ventilator availability at the private facility,” he noted.
PIMS also shared the child’s electronic medical record to verify the facts and stressed that over 700 vials of anti-venom vaccine are currently available in the hospital’s stock.
Dr. Sikandar urged the public not to believe or spread misinformation. “The viral content on social media misrepresents the situation and undermines the dedicated efforts of our medical staff,” he concluded.
