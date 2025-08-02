Open Menu

PIMS Clarifies Snakebite Case News

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2025 | 07:00 PM

PIMS clarifies snakebite case news

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Executive Director of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Dr. Imran Sikandar, has refuted the allegations circulating on social media related to the treatment of a snakebite victim, calling them baseless and misleading.

In an official statement, Dr. Sikandar confirmed that the child, who was brought to PIMS on the morning of July 31 at 8:35 AM, was given prompt and proper medical attention.

“The child was examined within 17 minutes and samples were sent for tests. He was administered 10 anti-venom vaccine injections immediately, and additional medication was also initiated,” said Dr. Sikandar.

As the child’s condition deteriorated, another 10 anti-venom injections were administered.

A senior physician and ICU team were also involved in the case during the vaccination process. Due to severe breathing difficulties, doctors decided the patient needed to be placed on a ventilator.

“At that time, all ventilators at PIMS were already occupied,” Dr. Sikandar clarified. “We contacted Polyclinic Hospital, but no ventilator was available there either. The child was referred to a private hospital after confirming ventilator availability.”

He added that no negligence occurred, and all necessary steps were taken to save the child’s life. “We provided the child with complete treatment. The referral was made only after ensuring ventilator availability at the private facility,” he noted.

PIMS also shared the child’s electronic medical record to verify the facts and stressed that over 700 vials of anti-venom vaccine are currently available in the hospital’s stock.

Dr. Sikandar urged the public not to believe or spread misinformation. “The viral content on social media misrepresents the situation and undermines the dedicated efforts of our medical staff,” he concluded.

Recent Stories

Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visit ..

Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visitors

50 seconds ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

2 hours ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

4 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

5 hours ago
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan