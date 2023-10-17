Open Menu

PIMS Continues Receiving Dengue Patients

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 09:55 PM

PIMS continues receiving dengue patients

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Tuesday continued receiving dengue patients with medical complications

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Tuesday continued receiving dengue patients with medical complications.

According to an official of the hospital, a total of 23 dengue patients were admitted to the hospital.

He said that no death was reported from dengue while seven patients have been discharged.

He said that keeping in view the sudden increase in the number of dengue patients, 10 further beds in the medical ward-II have been allocated for dengue patients.

He said that the Executive Director of PIMS Prof. Dr Rana Imran Sikandar has made all necessary arrangements to manage dengue cases keeping in view the prevailing high-risk season of disease spread.

He said that the ED has directed the hospital staff to ensure the implementation of the plan prepared to handle the dengue patients at the hospital.

He said that the ED PIMS was personally supervising all preparations to prevent patients from any inconvenience in treatment.

The ED assured that like in previous years, the hospital would provide the best medical care to dengue patients this year, he added.

“The hospital is committed to serving the patients with full care and special steps have been taken in this regard,” the official added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dengue All From Best

Recent Stories

NPB working on introducing citizen’s centric pol ..

NPB working on introducing citizen’s centric police reforms: Ehsan

14 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to reduce transport fares: Prov ..

Govt taking steps to reduce transport fares: Provincial Transport Minister Ibra ..

14 minutes ago
 Candlelight vigil held for martyrs of Karsaaz inci ..

Candlelight vigil held for martyrs of Karsaaz incident

14 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Puti ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Putin discuss ways to enhance bila ..

14 minutes ago
 PCB lodges another complaint with ICC over no visa ..

PCB lodges another complaint with ICC over no visas to fans

14 minutes ago
 GB CM seeks closer ties with Azerbaijan

GB CM seeks closer ties with Azerbaijan

26 minutes ago
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi asses ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi assesses revised transport fares at ..

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan voices disappointment over UNSC's failure ..

Pakistan voices disappointment over UNSC's failure to adopt Russia's draft for G ..

28 minutes ago
 Irrigation minister directs retrieval of vehicles, ..

Irrigation minister directs retrieval of vehicles, removal of encroachment

27 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP receives Ambassador of Belgium and Pak ..

Fujairah CP receives Ambassador of Belgium and Pakistan

54 minutes ago
 Ombudsman solves woman's pension grievance in Abbo ..

Ombudsman solves woman's pension grievance in Abbottabad

54 minutes ago
 14 Covid-19 cases reported in last week

14 Covid-19 cases reported in last week

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan