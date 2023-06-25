Open Menu

PIMS Denies News Reports On Heatstroke Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2023 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Sunday contradicted the news items appearing in some sections of media on deaths from heatstroke in the hospital.

According to spokesperson Executive Director PIMS, Dr Mubashir Mushtaq Daha, no any case of death from heatstroke was reported in the hospital.

He said that news items were not based on facts as the district administration had handed over four dead bodies to the hospital and it was just an assumption that the cause of death could be heatstroke. However there were no confirmed reports of this, he added.

He said that the hospital has made special arrangements for heatstroke patients.

Dr Mubashir Daha said that the hospital's central air-conditioning system is being upgraded besides the installation of new air-conditioners and for this purpose Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) has been given a deadline of June 30 to complete the project.

He said that the hospital is working on a war-footing basis to streamline its cooling system to facilitate the patients.

He said that on the direction of the Minister for National Health Services, nine air-conditioners have been installed on an emergency basis in its new emergency while the cooling system is fully functional in the pharmacy of the hospital.

