PIMS Denies Reports Regarding Closure Of Its OT
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has contradicted the news item appearing in a section of press on closure of its Operation Theatre (OT).
In a statement on Sunday, Dr Mubashar Mushtaq Daha, spokesperson to Executive Director PIMS said that such news about the federal capital's largest government hospital were baseless. According to the records, supplies are being received in PIMs for emergency operations, he added.
He said that supply was being provided according to the demand of the procedure.
The list displayed outside the OT is baseless and the PIMS administration has nothing to do with it. Who put the list outside the OT and under what purpose, investigations are being done, he said.
"PIMS has sent a request for release of funds to the concerned department while the OT was not closed and still working."
He said that caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan is ensuring effective measures for the release of funds.
He said that these funds would also be released by the end of this month due to the efforts of the Minister for Health.
Recent Stories
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP concludes NA,PA reserved seats scrutiny18 seconds ago
-
Police written test held21 seconds ago
-
Renowned actor Shaukat Zaidi passed away24 seconds ago
-
Caretaker PM arrives in Zurich to participate in WEF meeting10 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination target achieved in RWP; Dr Nadeem10 minutes ago
-
Timely election in interest of country: Solangi10 minutes ago
-
Police officer killed in motorcycle accident11 minutes ago
-
Nawaz bringing new vision: Musadik11 minutes ago
-
Global collaboration vital to reap benefits from emerging Artificial Intelligence: VC WU21 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh30 minutes ago
-
Two member gang involved in street crimes arrested31 minutes ago
-
APHC-AJK expresses concern over rise in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK31 minutes ago