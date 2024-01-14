Open Menu

PIMS Denies Reports Regarding Closure Of Its OT

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has contradicted the news item appearing in a section of press on closure of its Operation Theatre (OT).

In a statement on Sunday, Dr Mubashar Mushtaq Daha, spokesperson to Executive Director PIMS said that such news about the federal capital's largest government hospital were baseless. According to the records, supplies are being received in PIMs for emergency operations, he added.

He said that supply was being provided according to the demand of the procedure.

The list displayed outside the OT is baseless and the PIMS administration has nothing to do with it. Who put the list outside the OT and under what purpose, investigations are being done, he said.

"PIMS has sent a request for release of funds to the concerned department while the OT was not closed and still working."

He said that caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan is ensuring effective measures for the release of funds.

He said that these funds would also be released by the end of this month due to the efforts of the Minister for Health.

