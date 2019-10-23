The doctors on Wednesday conducted various medical tests of under trial prisoner of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Asif Ali Zardari here at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

According to hospital sources, his blood samples have been sent to the hospital laboratory for tests, including Complete Picture, Renal Function Test (RFT), Serum Electrolyte, Liver Function Test (LFT), Prothrombin Time, HBA1C (blood sugar) and Lipid profile for cholesterol. His ECG and ECHO tests will also be conducted.

It is pertinent to mention here that Asif Zardari has been shifted to PIMS for management and diagnostic investigation. PIMS cardiac center's private ward has been declared as a sub jail for him.

Earlier, a heart expert, neuro physician and medical expert thoroughly examined Asif Zardari and suggested some medical tests to know the exact health condition.