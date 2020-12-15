UrduPoint.com
PIMS Doctors Protest Continues

Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

PIMS doctors protest continues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The medical and non-medical staff of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Tuesday continued their protest in favour of their demands.

Doctors and their supporting staff remained absent from their duties in Out patient Departments (OPDs) and various wards to express their concerns for not accepting their demands by the administration.

Addressing the protesters, Chairman Grand Health Alliance Dr Asfandyar Khan said if their demands were not approved by the competent authorities they would observe complete strike in the hospital.

He also asked to review the decision about the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Ordinance for better functioning of hospital matters.

He said all departments including OPDs would remain non-functional except Corona ward and emergency department while administration, nursing college and purchase department would also remain closed.

Due to protest of doctors a large number of patients had to face difficulties in their treatment while many of them requested the medical staff to avoid giving strike call considering problems of patients.

