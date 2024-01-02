Open Menu

PIMS ED Takes Notice Of Allegations About FCPS Seats Selection

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2024 | 08:51 PM

PIMS ED takes notice of allegations about FCPS seats selection

Executive Director of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Professor Dr Imran Sikander has constituted an inquiry committee after taking notice of the allegations of irregularities in the selection of FCPS seats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Executive Director of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Professor Dr Imran Sikander has constituted an inquiry committee after taking notice of the allegations of irregularities in the selection of FCPS seats.

According to Dr Mubasher Daha, spokesperson to the PIMS ED, the committee will submit its report within three days after the investigation.

Dr. Mubasher Daha said that the PIMS administration believed in transparency and merit, and the inquiry committee formed on the request in that regard would investigate the matter transparently.

The findings of the three-member committee headed by Prof Dr Mazhar Badshah with Professor Dr Altaf Hussain and Professor Dr Arif Khan as its members, would be made public and action would be taken against those found responsible, he added.

The spokesperson said that PIMS Dean Professor Dr Rizwan Taj had not interfered in the matter of selection, as full powers had been given to the selection committee and head of department.

There was no intervention of the hospital administration in the matter of selection of post-graduate seats, he reiterated.

He said that a transparent procedure had been devised in that regard, according to which the graduate had a degree from public, private or abroad and marks were given accordingly.

Apart from that, marks obtained in research and MBBS or academic record were also taken into consideration for selection, he added.

The spokesperson said that the head of the department of the respective faculty was included in the committee for the selection of graduates.

He said that the final decision regarding the selection was made on merit and added that the reports of irregularities regarding the hospital administration were baseless. “The hospital administration will fulfill its obligations regarding the implementation of transparency.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Altaf Hussain From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Two killed in different incidents in Attock

Two killed in different incidents in Attock

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal arrives in Lahore to attend PPP CEC meetin ..

Bilawal arrives in Lahore to attend PPP CEC meeting tomorrow

12 minutes ago
 Modi regime sanctions creation of Finger Print Bur ..

Modi regime sanctions creation of Finger Print Bureau to curb freedom sentiments ..

19 minutes ago
 Governor condoles over death of former CJ PHC

Governor condoles over death of former CJ PHC

19 minutes ago
 Aseer Mangal appointed as member of standing commi ..

Aseer Mangal appointed as member of standing committee for civil award

19 minutes ago
 Over 8.6m domiciles registered across Punjab throu ..

Over 8.6m domiciles registered across Punjab through Domicile Management System

19 minutes ago
Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South ..

Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South Africa

17 minutes ago
 Exercise BARRACUDA-XII commences at Karachi

Exercise BARRACUDA-XII commences at Karachi

17 minutes ago
 PPP against postponement of elections: Nisar Khuhr ..

PPP against postponement of elections: Nisar Khuhro

17 minutes ago
 Property dispute claims life of two real sisters i ..

Property dispute claims life of two real sisters in Rajoia

17 minutes ago
 Chevron to take up to $4bn impairment impact in Q4

Chevron to take up to $4bn impairment impact in Q4

14 minutes ago
 PDWP approves Rs 7.561b uplift schemes

PDWP approves Rs 7.561b uplift schemes

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan