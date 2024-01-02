PIMS ED takes notice of allegations about FCPS seats selection

Executive Director of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Professor Dr Imran Sikander has constituted an inquiry committee after taking notice of the allegations of irregularities in the selection of FCPS seats

According to Dr Mubasher Daha, spokesperson to the PIMS ED, the committee will submit its report within three days after the investigation.

Dr. Mubasher Daha said that the PIMS administration believed in transparency and merit, and the inquiry committee formed on the request in that regard would investigate the matter transparently.

The findings of the three-member committee headed by Prof Dr Mazhar Badshah with Professor Dr Altaf Hussain and Professor Dr Arif Khan as its members, would be made public and action would be taken against those found responsible, he added.

The spokesperson said that PIMS Dean Professor Dr Rizwan Taj had not interfered in the matter of selection, as full powers had been given to the selection committee and head of department.

There was no intervention of the hospital administration in the matter of selection of post-graduate seats, he reiterated.

He said that a transparent procedure had been devised in that regard, according to which the graduate had a degree from public, private or abroad and marks were given accordingly.

Apart from that, marks obtained in research and MBBS or academic record were also taken into consideration for selection, he added.

The spokesperson said that the head of the department of the respective faculty was included in the committee for the selection of graduates.

He said that the final decision regarding the selection was made on merit and added that the reports of irregularities regarding the hospital administration were baseless. “The hospital administration will fulfill its obligations regarding the implementation of transparency.”