PIMS employees call off strike

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :All Employees PIMS Restoration Movement (AEPRM) Wednesday withdrew its strike with immediate effect after successful round of negotiations with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza.

During the meeting it was decided that the PIMS Reforms act will be discussed with all the stakeholders and negotiated in the best interest of employees of the PIMS and excellent service delivery to the public.

The meeting also decided that the further processing on PIMS Reforms Act 2019 will be stalled till the time, negotiation is taking place.

It was also decided that the committee will meet on weekly basis under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services.

Dr Zafar Mirza assured the delegation that the government does not have plans to introduce Ordinance of PIMS reforms act 2019 at this stage.

The meeting was attended by MNA Ali Nawaz Awan, Secretary Health Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik, AEPRM Chairman Sharif Khattak, Spokesman Dr Asfandyar Khan and other representatives and the ministry.