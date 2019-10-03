UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIMS Employees Call Off Strike

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 12:10 AM

PIMS employees call off strike

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :All Employees PIMS Restoration Movement (AEPRM) Wednesday withdrew its strike with immediate effect after successful round of negotiations with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza.

During the meeting it was decided that the PIMS Reforms act will be discussed with all the stakeholders and negotiated in the best interest of employees of the PIMS and excellent service delivery to the public.

The meeting also decided that the further processing on PIMS Reforms Act 2019 will be stalled till the time, negotiation is taking place.

It was also decided that the committee will meet on weekly basis under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services.

Dr Zafar Mirza assured the delegation that the government does not have plans to introduce Ordinance of PIMS reforms act 2019 at this stage.

The meeting was attended by MNA Ali Nawaz Awan, Secretary Health Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik, AEPRM Chairman Sharif Khattak, Spokesman Dr Asfandyar Khan and other representatives and the ministry.

Related Topics

Prime Minister 2019 All Government Best

Recent Stories

Government to launch Ehsas Lungar at federal capit ..

41 minutes ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

58 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

1 hour ago

Govt took difficult decisions to stable national e ..

11 minutes ago

Russia's Matviyenko Says 'Russophobic' Minority Pu ..

11 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan visits quake-hit Mirpur Radi ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.