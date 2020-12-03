UrduPoint.com
PIMS Employees Protest Continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 08:29 PM

PIMS employees protest continues

The medical and non-medical staff of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Thursday continued their protest for their demands

Addressing the protesters, speakers said that if their demands are not approved by the competent authorities then there will be complete strike in the hospital.

They also asked to review the decision about the Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) ordinance for better functioning of the hospital matters.

The protest was attended by doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff.

Meanwhile due to protest of doctors a large number of patients had to face hurdles in their treatment while many of them requested the hospital staff to avoid giving strike call as many patients will suffer from this decision.

